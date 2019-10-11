Indian cooperatives ink pact with Sri Lanka for milk supply

Fertiliser firm Indian Potash Ltd (IPL), which also deals in milk, also inked a similar pact with the neighbouring country at the three-day India International Cooperatives Trade Fair that kick-started here at Pragati Maidan. (Reuters photo)

Two Indian milk cooperatives on Friday signed a memorandum of interest (MoI) with the Sri Lanka government for supply of milk and milk products. Fertiliser firm Indian Potash Ltd (IPL), which also deals in milk, also inked a similar pact with the neighbouring country at the three-day India International Cooperatives Trade Fair that kick-started here at Pragati Maidan.

“Three MoIs have been signed with the Sri Lanka government which shown interest to buy milk from India. The quantity and price has not been quoted yet,” a senior official of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) said.

The Tamil Nadu Milk Cooperatiave Federation that owns ‘Aavin’ brand, the Puducherry Milk Cooperative Federation that owns ‘PonLait’ brand and fertiliser company IPL have signed a separate pact with the Sri Lanka government for supply of milk, the official added.

India is the world’s largest milk-producing nation, with around 70 million producers. The country’s milk output is expected to reach 175 billion litres this year, nearly twice what the US, the second-biggest milk-producing nation, is expected to produce.