Indian companies to woo Central American nations in post COVID era; Virtual expo to be held for the first time

To promote trade and the opportunities for Indian companies in the post COVID era, next week the Indian Embassy in Guatemala is planning a five days Virtual Healthcare & Hygiene Expo 2020” targeting the Central American nations. The focus will be on critical sectors which have good potential and relevant to the region including Pharmaceuticals, Pharma Machinery & Technology; Medical Devices; AYUSH & Wellness; Medical Textile; Hygiene & Sanitization.

Confirming this to Financial Express Online, ambassador of India to Guatemala BS Mubarak said that “The five-day virtual event is starting from June 22 and it has been organized by the industry body FICCI. There will be participants from Central American countries including Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, as these are under our jurisdiction.”

“We are targeting 25 importers from each of the three countries under our jurisdiction and will follow up for leads from each importer,” Mubarak said.

According to him all the coordination with the buyers in the region as well as facilitating the participation of companies from the region is being done by the Indian embassy.

Earlier this month, in the context of restrictions imposed due to COVID, “We organized our first virtual Buyer-Seller Meet in the Textile sector on 2 June. The event titled Textiles-Virtual Business Meet, was created through a virtual platform connected sellers from India buyers from Central America,” the Indian envoy to the region said.

There were 11 Indian sellers, together with a Market Capital of more than USD 100 Billion who had participated in this Virtual BSM and approximately 50 companies from Central America had attended the meet.

The event was organized with the support of Indian Business Forum which has been formed to promote business opportunities between India and three countries — Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

While Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary (LAC), Ministry of Commerce had participated in the meet to brief the participants on the latest policies of the government, Ajay Rana, Chief Manager, Export-Import Bank of India, Washington, talked about EXIM Bank’s Financial Products to promote trade.

Top eleven Indian companies shared by the embassy including Aditya Birla; Arihant Textile; Nagreeka Textile; Puneet Syntex; Raymond Ltd; Raymond Luxury Cotton Ltd; Raymond Uco Denim; Strata; Sutlej; Walson Polyester and Welspun had made their presentations and interacted with the companies from the region.