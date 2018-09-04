Indian companies’ foreign investment decline 36 per cent to $1.39 billion in July

India companies had invested USD 2.17 billion in their overseas subsidiaries and joint ventures in the form of loan, equity and issuance of guarantee in July 2017.

Investment by Indian companies in their overseas ventures fell by more than 36 per cent to USD 1.39 billion in July this year, the Reserve Bank data showed. India companies had invested USD 2.17 billion in their overseas subsidiaries and joint ventures in the form of loan, equity and issuance of guarantee in July 2017. In June 2018, domestic firms invested in USD 2.07 billion in their ventures located out of India. Of the USD 1.39 billion invested in July this year, USD 608.52 million was the equity capital, USD 406.74 million was through loan and USD 371.86 million came in the form of issuance of guarantees.

Among major investors, Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd invested USD 187.39 million in its wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands. Sterlite Technologies invested USD 66.67 million in Italy, Interglobe Enterprises USD 54.65 million in the UK and JSW Steel USD 50.47 million in the US.