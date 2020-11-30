Indian-American Vivek Lall elected Board member of top US business councils; US-India-Japan business relations to deepen

The new global order means India, US and Japan will be working closely on several issues including free-trade, technology and strategic partnership.

US-Japan Business Council (USJBC), as well as the US India Business Council (USIBC), have recently announced the joining of US-based Indian-American, Dr Vivek Lall, on its Board of Directors. Considered by many in Washington DC as the industry architect of the US-India relationship role this century, he was unanimously voted onto the board of the USJBC.

Since the turn of the century, US India defence trade has touched $ 20 billion mark. The new global order means India, US and Japan will be working closely on several issues including free-trade, technology and strategic partnership.

Who is Dr Lall?

He is the Chief Executive (CE) of General Atomics Global Corporation based at their headquarters in San Diego, California.

What is the significance of his appointment?

Since the Indo Pacific strategy remains the number one focus of the Pentagon and the Department of State, Dr Lall’s joining the USJBC will further solidify the three-way US-India-Japan business relations. He was inducted, in October 2020, into the Global Board of Directors of the US –India Business Council (USIBC).

Members of the US-Japan Business Council had their 57th Annual US-Japan Business Conference virtually recently. The conference drew out a roadmap on what is to be done for trade in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Background

In May 2018, Dr Lall was appointed by the United States Government in a key advisory role for a two-year term to the US Cabinet Secretary heading Department of Transportation (encompassing entities like the Federal Aviation Administration) in Washington DC which affects the US and global aviation policies and technologies. He has enjoyed bipartisan support for the last two decades from various US Presidents due to his experience in technology and trade.

In January 2018, Dr Lall was appointed as Vice President of Aeronautics Strategy and Business Development at Lockheed Martin, which is considered to be the world’s largest defence company.

The Journey so far

From 1996-2011, he held numerous marketing and engineering leadership roles with The Boeing Company, the world’s largest aerospace company, in Seattle including the airplane performance and propulsion group. And was appointed as Vice President and India Country Head, Boeing Defense Space & Security in May 2007.

He has worked as an adjunct faculty member at McConnell Air Force Base and also served as the founding Co-Chair of the US – India Aviation Cooperation Program launched by Norman Mineta in 2005. Prior to Boeing he worked for Raytheon and conducted research with NASA Ames Research Center in various multidisciplinary engineering fields