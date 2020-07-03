India bans import of power equipment from China: Check Power Minister’s tough message

The government is planning to levy 15-20 per cent duty that would rise to 40 per cent in a year, to reduce dependence on China.

Amid the nationwide rage to boycott Chinese products after the brutal face-off at Galwan valley, Power Minister R K Singh on Friday said that India will not import power equipment from China. R K Singh urged the state distribution companies to not give orders for supply of equipment to Chinese firms as India will manufacture everything in the domestic market. While giving a tough message against China, R K Singh said that we create jobs for a country that transgresses into India’s territory and kills the Indian soldiers. Hence, the government has decided to put China and Pakistan in the list of prior reference countries, which means that they will be banned from sending their products into the Indian market.

India heavily depends on Chinese products as 80 per cent of the solar imports come from China. To reduce such imports, the power and new & renewable energy minister earlier revealed that the government is planning to levy 15-20 per cent duty, which would rise to 40 per cent in a year.

R K Singh pointed out that India imported power equipment worth Rs 71,000 crore, including Rs 21,000 crore from China. He added that the country cannot tolerate such a huge import of power equipment from the country that transgresses into our territory as thus India will not buy any imports from China and Pakistan. He further said that the imports may have malware or trojan horse, which China or Pakistan can activate remotely to cripple India’s power systems. Meanwhile, in a step towards boycotting Chinese products in India, the central government has recently banned 59 Chinese apps, calling them a threat to India’s sovereignty, integrity, and national security.