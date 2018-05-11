India visit: EU FTA, defence coop top Dutch PM’s agenda

Negotiations on stalled free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU), boosting economic corporation and cooperation in other sectors, including defence and space, will top the agenda of Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte when he visits New Delhi later this month. (PIB/Twitter)

Negotiations on stalled free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU), boosting economic corporation and cooperation in other sectors, including defence and space, will top the agenda of Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte when he visits New Delhi later this month. With 20% of India’s exports to Europe passing through the Netherlands, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart will discuss the role of that country as India’s ‘Gateway to Europe’. The visiting prime minister will be accompanied by a high level delegation comprising Sigrid Kaag (minister for foreign trade and development cooperation), Carola Schouten (deputy prime minister and minister of agriculture, nature and food quality), Cora van Nieuwenhuizen (minister of infrastructure and water management) and Bruno Bruins (minister for medical care).

The two-day visit of Rutte commences on May 24. Prior to that, a Dutch delegation comprising government officials and representatives from various companies and institutions will arrive on May 22 and stay till May 25.

It may be noted that Modi visited the Netherlands last June. According to MEA officials, “The Netherlands is a leading foreign investor in India as a large number of Dutch companies are active here. Similarly, a significant number of Indian companies are based in the Netherlands.” “The state visit will further boost the economic and political cooperation between India and the Netherlands while focusing on the existing and potential partnerships in agriculture, water management, healthcare, innovation and start-ups among several other sectors,” said an official statement from the embassy of the Netherlands in New Delhi.

Both the countries are expected to seek expansion of cooperation in various areas such as agriculture, food processing, infrastructure, healthcare, science & technology and cybersecurity. Talks about the free trade agreement between India and the EU will be an important part of the discussion. The proposed FTA has long been delayed. Negotiations will also be on the proposed BTIA, which, though launched in 2007, has faced several obstacles, as India and the European nation have major differences on key issues like intellectual property rights, duty cut in automobile and spirits, etc. The Netherlands is the fifth-largest source of FDI for India. Partnerships have already been established in sectors such as agriculture, life sciences and healthcare, ports and logistics and renewable energy.

According to the India-Netherlands joint communique released at the end of Modi’s visit to Hague in June 2017, a key ingredient in Indo-Dutch cooperation is the use of innovation and technology to improve water and waste management, thus contributing to the ‘Clean India’ campaign. Dutch agro-experts are involved in exploring ways to shift to crops that need less water and generate higher income for the farmer. A consortium of Dutch fruit chain companies is already working in hilly regions. Bilateral cooperation has flourished in the space sector as well.