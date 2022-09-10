India, US to hold trade policy forum meet soon: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has said India and the US will soon hold the next ministerial-level meeting of the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) in America to further deepen bilateral trade and investment.

Briefing reporters here on the sidelines of the Indo Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) ministerial, Goyal said teams of officials from both the countries will firm up more deliverables and newer areas of engagements.

In November last year, Goyal and US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai had revived the TPF after a gap of four years. Both the sides had wanted to resolve all outstanding issues relating to goods, services, investments and intellectual property rights.

Goyal has been on a visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles this week to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference in San Francisco and the IPEF meeting.

Goyal also held a bilateral meeting with USTR Katherine Tai and US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo.

Commenting on the issue of digital economy, Goyal said that he had informed both Tai and Raimondo that India was looking to have very contemporary and modern laws in the digital space while maintaining high levels of data privacy for its citizens.

“India is a big provider of technology services and we have a shared interest to have a very good understanding of the laws because we have a great interest in export services also,” he added.

Asked if he discussed the issue of the restoration of trade benefits under the GSP (Generalised System of Preferences) programme of the US, Goyal said: “I don’t think that’s an issue anymore. None of our exports have been affected by the GSP. So, I think that’s not an issue; that we have even discussed in recent times, including today.”

India had exported $6.3 billion of goods to the US under the GSP programme in 2018. Separately, Goyal also held meetings with his counterparts from Japan and Vietnam to further bolster bilateral trade.

(The reporter is in the US at the invitation of industry body CII)