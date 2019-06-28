India-US tariff dispute: Ahead of Tokyo meet with PM Modi, Trump says Indian tariffs ‘unacceptable’

Having held back its tit-for-tat action for around a year in the hope of clinching a trade deal, India imposed retaliatory tariff on 28 American goods —including almond and apple —from June 16, responding to Trump’s decision last year to slap extra levy of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium supplies from select nations, including India.(Reuters)

Ahead of his scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit that is being held in Japan on June 28-29, US President Donald Trump has slammed India again for what he called its “unacceptable” tariffs against the US.

In a tweet, Trump said: “I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!”

Having held back its tit-for-tat action for around a year in the hope of clinching a trade deal, India imposed retaliatory tariff on 28 American goods —including almond and apple —from June 16, responding to Trump’s decision last year to slap extra levy of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium supplies from select nations, including India.

Trump had earlier called India the “tariff king” and particularly highlighted the “high” 50% duties on Harley Davidson motorcycles, ignoring the fact that the bike maker paid as little as 10% duty here on much of its supplies. (Harley has a plant in India and imports a lot of its components in a pre-assembled form that are liable for just a 10% duty.)

Trump’s latest tweet comes after US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said in New Delhi that “great friends are bound to have disagreements”, seeking to work on the sticking points — from data localisation to tariff.

India’s retaliatory action comes just over a week after the US formally withdrew export incentives (which totalled $190 million in 2017) on Indian exports under the so-called generalised systems of preference (GSP), dealing a blow to a trade deal that was negotiated for months.

In a visit to India last month, US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, too, criticised India for imposing “not justified” tariff on ICT products (20%), motorcycles (50%) automobiles (60%) and alcoholic beverages (150%). However, the US slaps, too, 350% on tobacco, 163.8% on peanuts, 48% on footwear, 38% on glassware for toilet and 32% on shoes.

In fact, analysts say in some cases, the duties in the US are very difficult to calculate or implement. For instance, for every wristwatch, the tariff is 93 cents plus 4.8% on the value of the case plus 2.2% on the value of strap, band, and bracelet, they added. This means one needs to know the value of each component separately.

Despite Trump’s jibe, India seemed to have exercised “maximum self-restraint” in taxing imports, FE had reported earlier. While its average bound rate–or the maximum duty it is allowed to charge under the World Trade Organization (WTO) framework–is as much as 48.5%, its actual applied tariff is as low as 13.8%, according to the WTO data. On a trade-weightage basis, the tariff is even lower–just 7.5%. Importantly, at an average of 3.4%, the actual US tariff is as much as it is allowed to slap under the WTO framework.