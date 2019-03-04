India, US near amicable trade deal: New Delhi to replace price cap for stents, US may lift levy on steel

India is also likely to accede to the US demand to scrap/cut duties on seven ICT products, including mobile phones costing over `10,000, smart watches and telecom network equipment. Currently, these items attract up to 20% customs duties.

Ending months of negotiations, India and the US could soon clinch a trade deal, resolving vexed issues like extra American tariff on Indian steel and New Delhi’s price cap policy for medical equipment, while granting each other greater market access in sectors including agriculture.

Though Washington is yet to make its final offer, as part of the deal, India will likely replace its extant price cap regime for coronary stents with a trade margin policy, similar to the one notified last week for 42 cancer drugs.

India is also likely to accede to the US demand to scrap/cut duties on seven ICT products, including mobile phones costing over `10,000, smart watches and telecom network equipment. Currently, these items attract up to 20% customs duties.

For its part, the US has indicated that it will allow an exemption to India from its extra 25% levy on stipulated steel products, provided New Delhi offers to cap the volume of its annual supplies to the average of the past three years, official sources said.

They added that New Delhi is willing to allow up to 30% margin over the cost of stent production. The move is aimed at easing concerns of American manufacturers like Abbott Laboratories and Boston Scientific Corp, while keeping a leash on huge margins cornered by intermediaries at the cost of patients. In 2017, the Indian drug pricing regulator slashed prices of coronary stents by as much as 85% and slightly revised the rates last year. “India has sent its proposals to the US. The Trump administration is expected to take a call on these and convey its final position to India soon,” said one of the sources.

However, the steel ministry and the industry are concerned about any volume restrictions on export of steel to the US. The exports are already restricted by exorbitantly high counter-veiling and other duties imposed by the US, they pointed out. In fact, the counter-veiling duties imposed by the US on certain India steel products range from 45% to as much as 541%, said one of the sources.

India also wants the US to delink its demand for greater market access from New Delhi to the so-called generalised system of preference (GSP). Reuters recently reported that India could lose the GSP concession, under which it enjoys zero tariffs on $5.6 billion of exports to the US a year, in the strongest punitive action against New Delhi under US President Donald Trump. The immediate trigger for this action is said to be the tightening of

India’s FDI guidelines on e-commerce, which are expected to hit Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart.

New Delhi wants the Trump administration to recognise that India is the only large economy whose goods trade surplus with the US has been shrinking (unlike China’s). Also, India will remain the world’s fastest-growing large economy in the coming years, generating opportunities for US businesses in sectors ranging from defence to oil. Signaling its intent to hammer out a mutually-agreeable trade package, India has been deferring its plan to impose retaliatory tariff worth close to $235 million on 29 American products, in response to the Trump administration’s extra levy on supplies of steel and aluminium.

According to commerce ministry data, India exported 8.3 lakh tonnes of iron, steel and such products in the last fiscal, down over 10% from a year before, and the exports in recent months also came under pressure too, due to the additional levy.

As for the ICT products, given that the US accounts for only 2% of India’s annual imports of the ICT products on which it is seeking duty cut, its demand has baffled officials here.

For India, greater access to the American market in food, farm, engineering goods, auto and auto parts segments hold promise in the long term (over five years). The US sees good prospects for its companies in Indian civil aviation, oil and gas, education service and agriculture segments.