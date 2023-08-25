India-US look to resolve remaining WTO dispute on poultry

India and the US are looking at resolving the last remaining dispute at the World Trade Organisation on restrictions imposed by New Delhi on poultry imports, a senior official said Thursday.

Both countries had agreed to resolve the six disputes when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US in June while the seventh one on poultry was not taken up.

Also Read Price stability basis for sustainable growth: Shaktikanta Das

The complaint in the seventh dispute was filed by the US had progressed far at the WTO and an order had been passed against India. As India had not complied with the WTO ruling within the stipulated time, the US had demanded compensation. A WTO panel had even decided on the compensation amount but that report has not been adopted by either of the parties.

The official said that now the two countries have resolved six out of seven trade disputes, “we are trying to resolve the seventh also”.

This matter along with some others are expected to figure during the bilateral meeting of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in New Delhi.

The bilateral meeting would also take stock of the progress on the trade matters discussed during Prime Minister Modi’s visit.

A joint statement on the conclusion of the visit had stated that the Indian prime minister has expressed India’s interest towards being recognized as a Trade Agreements Act-designated country by the United States to further enhance the integration of both economies and to further promote trade and investment between two countries. In this regard, the two sides have welcomed the initiation of discussions between both sides at an official level on issues related to bilateral government procurement.

“We also want to be part of their (government procurement) process, they also want us to be a part of our process,” the official added.

Of the six disputes at WTO with the US, three were initiated by India and three by the US.

The six trade disputes which were resolved included a complaint by India against the US with regard to the imposition of countervailing duties on certain hot rolled carbon steel flat products from India. On 9 September 2016, India filed a case against the US pertaining to domestic content requirements and subsidies instituted by the governments of the states of Washington, California, Montana, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Michigan, Delaware and Minnesota, in the energy sector.

Also Read FCI sells 1.12 MT of wheat in open market since June

Another dispute filed by the US against India was related to domestic content requirements under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission for solar cells and solar modules. In 2018, the US filed a case against India’s alleged export subsidy measures.

Similarly on 3 July 2019, the US filed a dispute against New Delhi on imposition of additional duties with respect to certain products originating in the US.

The US is the largest trading partner of India. In 2022-23, the bilateral goods trade increased to $128.8 billion as against $119.5 billion in 2021-22.