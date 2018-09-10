India undergoing transformation at unprecedented pace, says VP M Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu said, on Sunday, that the Indian diaspora, in particular Indian-Americans, can be a part of India’s growth story. (PTI)

India is undergoing transformation at an unprecedented pace and scale, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said as he urged the Indian community in the US to join and contribute to the country’s growth story. In his remarks at a reception hosted in his honour by India’s Ambassador to the US Navtej Singh Sarna at the iconic Art Institute of Chicago, Naidu said Sunday the Indian diaspora, in particular Indian-Americans, can be a part of India’s growth story.

India is undergoing transformation at an unprecedented pace and scale. The comprehensive restructuring and change reflect aspirations of India’s youth. Inclusive development and good governance are essential elements of this endeavor towards imparting a new energy to the country and the economy, Naidu said. “We hope you would continue to convey the timeless, harmonious vision of India to the world and bring the best ideas and practices from the world to India,” Naidu said. The vice president was on a two-day visit to Chicago, primarily to address the second World Hindu Congress which concluded here on Sunday.

“Your continued connect with India and sharing of best practices, expertise and advice will be extremely helpful in shaping our youth and making them better skilled thus contributing to the overall growth and development. “You also represent one of the strongest and most vibrant Indian diasporas anywhere in the world. Your excellence in various fields including medicine, engineering, business, academia are a matter of pride to us,” Naidu said.

Indians living abroad have become the spiritual and cultural ambassadors for India, he said. “We consider the whole world as one family, we say: ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and for us these are not just words, this is our inherent character, our intrinsic approach rooted in our culture,” the vice president added.