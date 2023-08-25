India-UK trade talks enter “toughest zone”: UK Trade Secretary

The Free Trade Agreement negotiations between India and the UK have entered the final stages which is the hardest part of any negotiations and anything can happen, UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said on Thursday.

“We have closed many chapters, we have done accommodation in several areas. We are now in the final stages. I can’t give a deadline. Anything can happen. I don’t like to raise people’s expectations but I am very optimistic,” she said at a media interaction on the sidelines of the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers’ meeting.

When asked about the deadline on completing the negotiations, Badenoch said, “it is about the deal not the deadlines”.

India and UK have closed negotiations of 19 out of the 26 chapters of policy areas. Along with the trade agreement both countries are also negotiating the investment treaty.

Investment agreement, rules of origin and intellectual property rights are some of the issues that are proving to be contentious ones in the negotiations. From the Indian side, the demand for easier visas for professionals is seeing some resistance from the UK.

“Visas and visa liberalisation don’t come within the FTA. It’s an immigration issue, which is dealt with by our home office. What I look at is business, for which business mobility comes into the trade framework. These are things which we are actively discussing, to find an accommodation.”

Currently the 12th round of talks on the UK pact are on and after the G-20 Trade and Investment Ministers’ conference both sides would hold bilateral talks in New Delhi over this weekend to give it a further push.

On the bilateral investment treaty, she said both sides are actively discussing it and “I am optimistic”.

Earlier in the day. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said talks with the UK are progressing extremely well and talks could conclude at an early date. “ We are both confident that we will come out with a very balanced, equitable and fair agreement in the interest of both countries.”

He also refused to put a deadline to it.

The proposed investment agreement that would be signed along with the FTA is facing its own set of challenges of what should be the mechanism of dispute resolution. “Discussions are also going on on a bilateral investment treaty and I hope for good progress in the days to come,” Goyal had said.