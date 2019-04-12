India turns net importer of steel despite being world’s second largest producer

By: | Published: April 12, 2019 5:56 PM

In reaction to this, the domestic steel producing companies have also demanded for an imposition of higher duties on imports.

In a setback to the government, India has emerged as a net importer of steel during FY19, despite being the second largest producer, for the first time in three years. This is primarily on the back of demand for better quality steel in the domestic market and reduced exports which fell by more than a third due to imposition of safeguard duties by the two biggest buyers of alloy — the United States of America and Europe during the last year, reported Reuters.

India is the second largest steel producing nation with a total production of 106.4 million tonnes. The steel industry has performed well even amid slowdown in the industrial production during the last few months.

However, finished steel exports fell 34 percent from the previous year to 6.36 million tonnes between April 2018 and March 2019, according to Reuters. On the other hand, India became a net importer of finished steel with increase in its imports by 4.7 percent to 7.84 million tonnes.

Exports have also fallen because of the loss of middle-east and African market to other competitors who were also ousted from the US and Europe markets such as China, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia, according to Reuters. Similarly, imports from these nations also increased in the Indian domestic market.

In reaction to this, the domestic steel producing companies have also demanded for an imposition of higher duties on imports.

READ ALSO: Income transfers not enough; India needs jobs, says ex-Sonia Gandhi advisor

“The imports for producing value-added steel for the auto sector is mainly by foreign steelmakers like POSCO,” sources told Reuters.

While, the Ministry of steel has urged local automakers to reduce imports from Japan and South Korea, the domestic manufacturers say that they are unable to good quality of steel locally.

Further, stainless steel manufacturers believe that there is a possibility that China is diverting its goods via Indonesia, in order to avoid additional custom duty in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India turns net importer of steel despite being world’s second largest producer
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition