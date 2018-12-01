India topples Malaysia! It is now 3rd largest country visiting Singapore

By: | Published: December 1, 2018 5:24 AM

India has toppled Malaysia to become the third largest country visiting Singapore. China tops the list of visitors to Singapore, followed by Indonesia in the second position. 

India has toppled Malaysia to become the third largest country visiting Singapore. China tops the list of visitors to Singapore, followed by Indonesia in the second position.  In 2017, around 1.27 million Indians travelled to Singapore and this was a 16% growth over previous year. This year, till September ’18, one million Indians have already travelled to Singapore. The current year growth of travellers has been 14.5 %, the highest for visitors to Singapore, and it promises to be a record year for India.

With the demand growing, Jet Airways commenced non-stop daily service between Pune and Singapore, taking the total number flights to seven. Two more flights will be added from Delhi and Mumbai respectively, taking total weekly flights to Singapore to 63.

Read Also| Growing demand seen leading to power shortage in 4 years: Analysts

Pune sent 36,000 visitors to Singapore in 2017, even in absence of a direct flight and with this direct non-stop flight the passenger traffic will grow exponentially, Vinay Dube, CEO, Jet Airways stated. Jet has become the largest Indian operator of flights between India and Singapore, Dube said at the launch of the Pune-Singapore flight in Pune on Friday. The flight will further connect to Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Australia and New Zealand.

