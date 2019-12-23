India to supply eco-friendly oil to Bangladesh through Friendship Pipeline soon

In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina had through video conferencing jointly inaugurated the development of a friendship pipeline project. (File)

In view of the centrality of cross-border energy cooperation in India-Bangladesh bilateral partnership, the 2nd Project Review Monitoring Committee (PRMC) met in New Delhi last week.

This pipeline is expected to further energise, not only the economy of Bangladesh, also, strengthen the relations between the two sides and will help fulfil energy needs of Bangladesh at cheaper rates.

According to officials the meeting reviewed the progress of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline which is being built with grant assistance from India. This project worth Rs 346 crore project is scheduled to be completed in 30 months depending on the availability of the right of way in Bangladesh, and have a capacity of 1 million metric tonnes once a year. This project will connect Siliguri in West Bengal and Parbatipur in Dinajpur district of Bangladesh.

Through the cross-border pipeline, India will supply high-speed diesel from Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL), a BPCL subsidiary located at Golaghat in the north-eastern state of Assam. Bangladesh will receive the eco-friendly oil at Parbatipur Depot of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) in the north-western district of Dinajpur.

Presently, high-speed diesel is being supplied from the Siliguri terminal through rail rakes. As has been reported earlier, of the estimated 129.5km long pipeline, around 5.16km would fall in India and this leg will be financed by Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery.

In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina had through video conferencing jointly inaugurated the development of a friendship pipeline project. Setting up this pipeline is in line with the government’s efforts to create cross-border pipeline routes for a far better hydrocarbon transportation network to satisfy growing energy demand in South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

And this will also connect India with the SAARC member countries. Nepal, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Bhutan and Sri Lanka are members of SAARC.

As has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier, a feasibility study for building a network of pipelines was carried out by Bangladesh under the SAARC inter-governmental framework agreement for energy co-operation (IGFA-EC).