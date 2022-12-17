India to play crucial role in global SDG plan: Nitin Gadkari

The Cente is aiming to boost growth and employment to achieve sustainable development, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday, adding that the country will play a key role in achieving global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030. “According to UN Global Compact, 50% of deliveries of global goals are expected to come from progress made in India,” he added.

Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, the minister said India is set to become $5 trillion economy by 2025. The government was working on a policy of import substitution. Gadkari urged the industry to put in efforts to increase exports and reduce imports.

The minister noted that, currently, India’s automobile industry is worth Rs 7.5 trillion and said he would want its size to be around Rs 15 lakh crore so that it lots of new jobs” could be created.

Green hydrogen will be a source of energy for future, he said. ” In near future, green hydrogen will be used for railways, aviation, roads and transport,” the minister said.

He also said his focus is on reducing cost of construction. “We are trying to minimise use of steel and cement. We are also working on developing alternative, clean and green fuel like bio ethanol, bio-CNG, bio-LNG and green hydrogen,” he said, adding green hydrogen is the fuel for the future,” Gadkari said.