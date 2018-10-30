India to double tax base during 2014-19, says Arun Jaitley; this many people will file income tax this FY

By: | Updated: October 30, 2018 11:18 AM

Key reforms such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and demonetisation have brought about moral quotient, which was badly needed in India, Arun Jaitley added.

Arun Jaitley, gst, finance ministryArun Jaitley

India will double its tax base during Narendra Modi’s 5-year term of 2014-2019, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday. Earlier about 3.8 crore people were filing income tax, which has risen to 6.8 crore people at present, Arun Jaitley said at an event. India is expected to see approximately 7.5 crore taxpayers by the end of this financial year 2019, he added.

While speaking at the U.S. India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Arun Jaitley also said that the key reforms such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and demonetisation have brought about moral quotient, which was badly needed in India, as the money deposited in banks after the development shows demonetisation success. Demonetisation made the government intent clear, he said.

(Detailed copy follows soon)

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India to double tax base during 2014-19, says Arun Jaitley; this many people will file income tax this FY
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition