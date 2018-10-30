India to double tax base during 2014-19, says Arun Jaitley; this many people will file income tax this FY

Arun Jaitley

India will double its tax base during Narendra Modi’s 5-year term of 2014-2019, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday. Earlier about 3.8 crore people were filing income tax, which has risen to 6.8 crore people at present, Arun Jaitley said at an event. India is expected to see approximately 7.5 crore taxpayers by the end of this financial year 2019, he added.

While speaking at the U.S. India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Arun Jaitley also said that the key reforms such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and demonetisation have brought about moral quotient, which was badly needed in India, as the money deposited in banks after the development shows demonetisation success. Demonetisation made the government intent clear, he said.

(Detailed copy follows soon)