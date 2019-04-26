India story: 2.5 crore households to be lifted out of poverty by 2030, says WEF

Poverty, a major factor holding India back since years, is set to decline by 2030 uplifting a large section of its population struggling to survive on margins.

India will uplift around 25 million households out of poverty and reduce the share of households below the poverty line from 15 percent today to 5 percent, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said in a report released earlier this year.

Further, the upper-middle income and high income segments will grow from being one in four households today, to one in two households by 2030, noted the WEF report. This would be on the back of economic expansion, increase in internet access and a favourable demographic dividend, according to the report.

However, the report also pointed out towards several challenges that the government and private sector need to overcome in order to tap the full potential of these opportunities and ensure equitable growth. These are job creation, skill development, physical and digital connectivity, financial inclusion, access to healthcare, pollution and urban planning.

READ ALSO: Iran oil blow: No worry for India as Saudi Arabia, Russia chip in to make up for shortfall

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had recently stated that there will be no extreme poverty in India by 2031 on account of economic expansion.

Fast economic growth and rapid urbanisation would reduce the share of population living in extreme poverty by 2021 and end it completely by the end of the decade after that, said Arun Jaitley. “Urbanisation will increase, the size of the middle-class will grow and the economy will expand manifolds,” Finance Minister had said in a Facebook post. This will add jobs and benefit all sections of the society, he added.

Extreme poverty refers to a severe lack of access to education, healthcare, electricity, sanitation and clean water, according to Brookings.

A decline in poverty has also been noted by Brookings Report 2018 which said that India is sliding down the global poverty ranking and is no longer home to the world’s most poor.