India starts importing tomatoes from Nepal amid price spike

The first lot of imports are likely to reach by Friday in Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur cities in northern India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the parliament.

Written by Reuters
Tomato prices have surged more than 1,400% at the wholesale market to a record 140 rupees ($1.69) per kg in the past three months. (Image: IE)

India has started importing tomatoes from Nepal, India’s finance minister said on Thursday amid a record high spike in prices in the country.

Tomato prices have surged more than 1,400% at the wholesale market to a record 140 rupees ($1.69) per kg in the past three months, with farmers citing reasons including poor rainfall, higher temperatures and a virus outbreak that have hit the crop.

First published on: 10-08-2023 at 15:03 IST

