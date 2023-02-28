scorecardresearch
India slows down: GDP growth falls to 4.4% in Q3 as manufacturing slumps; full FY23 growth likely at 7%

India’s economy is estimated to have grown a tad slower than expected in the fiscal third quarter, expanding by 4.4% year-on-year. Further, growth in GDP for the full year 2022-23 is estimated at 7.0 per cent on-year.

Written by Tanya Krishna
India’s economy is estimated to have grown a tad slower than expected in the fiscal third quarter, expanding by 4.4% year-on-year. Image: Reuters

India’s economy is estimated to have grown a tad slower than expected in the fiscal third quarter, expanding by 4.4% year-on-year, the government’s second advance estimates for the quarter showed today. A Reuters poll of analysts had expected India’s Q3FY23 GDP would probably grow at 4.6% year-on-year. Further, growth in GDP for the full year 2022-23 is estimated at 7.0 per cent on-year, slowing significantly from 9.1 per cent annual expansion seen in the previous year 2021-22, the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

India’s GDP at constant prices in Q3 FY 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 40.19 lakh crore, the ministry said. In the previous quarters, the country’s GDP growth stood at 6.3 per cent In the July-September quarter, while at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter. Manufacturing contracted in the third quarter, with the growth coming in at -1.1% (negative). Meanwhile, Q3 farm growth was at 3.7 per cent, mining growth at 3.7 per cent, and trade, hotel, transport, telecom growth at 9.7 per cent year-on-year. 

RBI had projected the real GDP growth for 2022-23 at 6.8 per cent. It had trimmed the growth projection for 2022-23 for the third time in December the previous year. The Asian Development Bank has projected the economy to expand 7 per cent while the IMF has pegged the growth at 6.8 per cent in 2022-23.

Earlier today, as per the data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the government’s fiscal deficit touched 67.8 per cent of the full-year target at the end of January. The fiscal deficit during April-January period stood at Rs 11.9  lakh crore. Experts had predicted a moderation in GDP growth in the third quarter due to a slowdown in demand which was caused by the RBI’s aggressive rate hikes and policy tightening in order to control inflation.

