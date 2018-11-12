India shines in ease of doing business, but this is where it lags behind

By: | Updated: November 12, 2018 3:12 PM

According to Laveesh Bhandari, the massive jump in ranking is correlated with an improvement in ratings as well, which have seen a rise of 6.6% over last year.

कारोबार सुगमता में भारत, कारोबार सुगमता, ईज ऑफ डूइंग बिजनस रैकिंग, ईज ऑफ डूइंग बिजनस, ease of doing business ranking, ease of doing business india rank, Ease of Doing Business, Financial express hindiWhile the improvement in ease of doing ratings is most welcome, the focus of the government should be on issues relevant for the country, which may or may not be captured by the ratings. (Photo source- PIB)

India has emerged as one of the biggest ‘improvers’ in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index with the leap of 23 spots to rank at 77 this year, from 100 last year, among 190 countries. However, Laveesh Bhandari – an economist and head of Indicus Foundation – wrote in The Indian Express today that though the ease of doing business study does indicate a positive change over the last year in some areas, including enforcement of contracts, paying taxes, and registering property, where the country performs poorly, there is much that it does not capture.

According to Bhandari, the massive jump in ranking is correlated with an improvement in ratings as well, which have seen a rise of 6.6% over last year. Therefore, in the two years, the position of India has gone up on Doing Business index dramatically from 130 to 77 this year.

“Each of these is multi-sectoral issues where improvements would require coordinated efforts across multiple layers of the government and, therefore, legal and procedural changes would be more complex. And while the slow speed of change is understandable, it is also true that these are important aspects where much action is required,” he said.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

ALSO READ: Skill India: 70% of Indian youth don’t even know about government’s skill development programmes

On whether such rankings reflect the reality of doing business in the country, Bhandari noted that no doubt there has been a significant improvement in past few years, with many of those are via the improved use of information technology and in the paperwork related to businesses in several areas of the central government.

Things that it does not capture

The indicators considered for the ranking are getting construction permits, paying taxes, starting a business, securing electricity, getting credit, registering property, protecting minority investors, cross-border trade, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency. However, according to Bhandari, there are several things including labour-related issues, various investigations carried out by the revenue departments, the out-of-the process issues related to day-to-day management of a business, law matters of the companies, and various demands by the inspectors of quality and processes that are not being captured by this ranking. Besides, the government has by far been reluctant to address these issues for many decades now.

ALSO READ: India a bright spot in slowing global Internet growth; here’s how it made Internet affordable

Also, the ease of doing business seems not interested in capturing factors such as input costs, demand factors and infrastructure issues. Apart from this, businesses in India have a lot of issues like corruption, poor skills, employability, control of internal trade, with some of these are India-specific and global comparability ratings would rarely capture them in the depth required, he added.

Further, Bhandari said that while the improvement in ease of doing business ratings is most welcome, the focus of the government should be on issues relevant for the country, which may or may not be captured by the ratings.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India shines in ease of doing business, but this is where it lags behind
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition