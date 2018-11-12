India shines in ease of doing business, but this is where it lags behind

While the improvement in ease of doing ratings is most welcome, the focus of the government should be on issues relevant for the country, which may or may not be captured by the ratings. (Photo source- PIB)

India has emerged as one of the biggest ‘improvers’ in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index with the leap of 23 spots to rank at 77 this year, from 100 last year, among 190 countries. However, Laveesh Bhandari – an economist and head of Indicus Foundation – wrote in The Indian Express today that though the ease of doing business study does indicate a positive change over the last year in some areas, including enforcement of contracts, paying taxes, and registering property, where the country performs poorly, there is much that it does not capture.

According to Bhandari, the massive jump in ranking is correlated with an improvement in ratings as well, which have seen a rise of 6.6% over last year. Therefore, in the two years, the position of India has gone up on Doing Business index dramatically from 130 to 77 this year.

“Each of these is multi-sectoral issues where improvements would require coordinated efforts across multiple layers of the government and, therefore, legal and procedural changes would be more complex. And while the slow speed of change is understandable, it is also true that these are important aspects where much action is required,” he said.

ALSO READ: Skill India: 70% of Indian youth don’t even know about government’s skill development programmes

On whether such rankings reflect the reality of doing business in the country, Bhandari noted that no doubt there has been a significant improvement in past few years, with many of those are via the improved use of information technology and in the paperwork related to businesses in several areas of the central government.

Things that it does not capture

The indicators considered for the ranking are getting construction permits, paying taxes, starting a business, securing electricity, getting credit, registering property, protecting minority investors, cross-border trade, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency. However, according to Bhandari, there are several things including labour-related issues, various investigations carried out by the revenue departments, the out-of-the process issues related to day-to-day management of a business, law matters of the companies, and various demands by the inspectors of quality and processes that are not being captured by this ranking. Besides, the government has by far been reluctant to address these issues for many decades now.

ALSO READ: India a bright spot in slowing global Internet growth; here’s how it made Internet affordable

Also, the ease of doing business seems not interested in capturing factors such as input costs, demand factors and infrastructure issues. Apart from this, businesses in India have a lot of issues like corruption, poor skills, employability, control of internal trade, with some of these are India-specific and global comparability ratings would rarely capture them in the depth required, he added.

Further, Bhandari said that while the improvement in ease of doing business ratings is most welcome, the focus of the government should be on issues relevant for the country, which may or may not be captured by the ratings.