India services output falls for 1st time in 3 months; 6 key takeaways from services PMI data for May

India’s services PMI fell to 49.6 for the month of May, indicating the first contraction in services activity in three months, IHC Markit data showed.

The latest services sector data has brought some bad news for the Indian economy which is cheering the stellar fourth quarter GDP and May’s robust manufacturing output. India’s services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.6 for the month of May, indicating the first contraction in services activity in three months. “The performance of the service sector was disappointing in May, as output dipped into contraction for the first time in three months,” Aashna Dodhia, Economist, IHS Markit, said.

The seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index fell from 51.4 in April to below 50 in May due to a broad stagnation in new orders, IHS Markit — the publisher of PMI data — said. According to anecdotal evidence, competitive demand conditions was the key factor behind a decline in output, the survey said.

An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in activity and below 50 an overall decrease. Here are six key takeaways from the latest IHS Markit Services PMI data for May: