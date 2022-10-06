India Services growth loses momentum, September PMI shows weakest expansion since March; price pressures hurt

India’s Services PMI saw a dip and posted 54.3 in September, following August’s rise, suggesting a loss of growth momentum owing to price pressures, unfavourable public policies, and an increasingly competitive environment. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell from 57.2 in August to 54.3 highlighting the weakest rate of expansion since March 2022. The data, however, reflected sustained economic growth, the S&P Global report noted. The data also showed continued revival in business confidence, with sentiment rising to its highest level in over seven-and-a-half years. New business inflows and outputs also rose, albeit marginally.