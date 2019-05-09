India seeks greater access for agri, milk products, bovine meat in Chinese market

By: |
Published: May 9, 2019 9:42:04 PM

India has sought greater access for agricultural and animal husbandry products in Chinese market to boost exports and bridge trade deficit with the neighbouring country, an official said.

India seeks greater access for agri, milk products, bovine meat in Chinese market (Representational image)

India has sought greater access for agricultural and animal husbandry products in Chinese market to boost exports and bridge trade deficit with the neighbouring country, an official said. Necessary documents for bovine meat, milk and milk products have been submitted to China’s General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

China does not permit imports of Indian bovine meat due to fears over foot-and-mouth disease. The issues were raised during a meeting between Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan and GACC Vice Minister Li Guo here Thursday. India informed the Chinese side that it is exporting de-glanded and de-boned frozen meat to as many as 70 countries since several years. “China has stated that they would look into the issue,” the official said.

In the meeting, China sought greater market access for its dairy products such as chocolates and candies; and apple, pear and marigold seeds. India has banned import of chocolates, chocolate products, candies/ confectionary/ food preparations with milk or milk solids as an ingredient from China since September 2008. The ban was imposed on apprehensions of melamine presence in some some milk consignments from China. Melamine is a toxic chemical used for making plastics and fertilisers. India is the world’s largest producer and consumer of milk. It produces around 150 million tonne milk annually. On this, the Indian side suggested for permitting trade of bovine meat and dairy products on a reciprocal basis.

Further, the official said in the agriculture sector, India wants greater market access for soyameal, pomegranate, sapota (chiku), banana, papaya, pineapple, maize, okra, and coconut. The Chinese side stated that they want to import high quality agricultural products from India and they are working on it. Regarding exports of apple, pear and marigold seeds to India, China suggested Indian side to send a delegation to look at orchards there. India also want a greater market access for pharmaceuticals as the domestic industries face complicated regulatory processes in China.

Increasing exports of these products will help India narrow the widening trade deficit with China, which stood at USD 50.12 billion during April-February 2018-19. Commenting on India-China trade, Mohit Singla, chairman of Trade Promotion Council of India, said that India will see enhanced trade in non-basmati rice, mango pulp, sesame seed and tea along with soybean, rapeseed and fish oil owing to strong government intervention and strategic efforts. “The industry is eagerly awaiting the market access to meat sector and enhanced cooperation in the marine products,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India seeks greater access for agri, milk products, bovine meat in Chinese market
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition