India second most optimistic globally about executive job growth, says survey

Global leaders predicted India and Greater China to have the strongest GDP growth at 43 per cent each in 2019.

India’s senior-management leaders, after Brazil, are most optimistic about the growth in the number of roles at senior-management level in 2019. 57 per cent India’s senior executives in a survey of 1,436 senior-management professionals worldwide said that they hope growth in the job market this year. Indian executives are second only to 72 per cent Brazilian leaders in optimism. 54 per cent leaders in Africa, followed by 40 per cent in France and 38 per cent in Southeast Asia were also in the list of the most optimistic markets.

India, however, topped the list with 57 per cent in terms of economy forecast for 2019 followed by 56 per cent Brazilian leaders. Importantly, among the least optimistic nations in the survey were Japan and Korea at 71 per cent, said the survey titled 2019 BlueSteps Executive Career Outlook.

Other countries’ leaders that didn’t sound optimistic about their economies were 66 per cent from Eastern Europe, 63 per cent from UK and Ireland and another 63 per cent from Greece, Italy, and Turkey each.

“Markets with the highest and lowest levels of optimism for the economy generally are the same as those with the highest and lowest levels of optimism for the job market,” the survey said.

Here are some other interesting findings from the survey:

Global leaders predicted India and Greater China to have the strongest GDP growth at 43 per cent each in 2019. The US stood third at 31 per cent. The recent UN’s World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) 2019 report said that India is expected to record the highest GDP rise of 7.6 per cent for 2019-2020.

Overall, the optimism for global executive job market according to professionals surveyed is down to 42 per cent for this year from 54 per cent in 2018.

Leaders who are not positive about the market globally believed economy (46 per cent) and political climate (20 per cent) to be among top reasons. “The two most common political and fiscal issues cited were the trade war between the US and China and Brexit,” the survey said.

Only 37 per cent executives expected an increase in executive roles globally in 2019.

61 per cent leaders said that a deep innovation culture in organizations impacts their decision to join that company.