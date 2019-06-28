India received USD 1.81 billion FDI from China during April’14-March’19: Piyush Goyal

He also said the trade deficit (difference between imports and exports) declined to US 53.57 billion in 2018-19 from USD 63 billion in 2017-18 with China.

India has received USD 1.81 billion (around Rs 12,474 crore) foreign direct investment from China during April 2014 to March 2019, Parliament was informed Friday. The sectors which received maximum inflows from China during the period include automobile industry (USD 876.73 million), electrical equipment (USD 152.5 million) and services sector (USD 127 million).

The information was provided by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Moreover, India received FDI worth USD 13.62 billion during the period from the US.

The sectors which received maximum inflows from the US include computer software and hardware, automobile industry and services sector.