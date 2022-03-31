India Ratings trims India’s FY23 growth forecast to 7-7.2%

India Ratings on Wednesday trimmed its FY23 economic growth forecast for India to 7-7.2% from 7.6% announced earlier, citing the adverse effect of high crude oil and commodity prices on domestic consumption in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

If global crude oil prices remain elevated for three months, the domestic economy will likely grow 7.2%, it has estimated. However, if oil prices stay high for the next six months, economic growth will ease to 7% in FY23, it said, adding that in both the scenarios, there will be a half-cost pass-through into the Indian economy.

With this, India Ratings became the latest agency to trim its growth forecasts for the country. Global rating agency Fitch last week sharply cut its FY23 growth forecast for India to 8.5% from 10.3% announced earlier, citing “sharply higher energy prices”. Icra on Tuesday revised down its projection from 8% to 7.2%.



India Ratings said the consumer sentiment is likely to witness a further dent due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has led to rising commodity prices and inflation. So, the agency expects private final consumption expenditure, the main pillar of the economy, to grow at 8-8.1% in FY23, down from its earlier projection of 9.4%.

Similarly, it has forecast that the average retail inflation will likely accelerate to 5.8% if oil prices remain high for three months and 6.2% if they stay elevated for six months in FY23, compared with the earlier estimate of 4.8%. Petrol and diesel prices have risen by Rs 5.60 per litre each, thanks to eight rate hikes in small doses in the last nine days.

A 10% year-on-year rise in petroleum product prices without factoring in currency depreciation is expected to push up retail inflation by 42 basis points (bps) and wholesale price inflation by 104 bps, said India Ratings. Similarly, a 10% y-o-y increase in sunflower oil (excluding the impact of currency depreciation) will likely push up the CPI inflation by 12.6 bps and WPI inflation by 2.48 bps. Both these events, together, could raise the retail and wholesale inflation by 55bps and 109bps, respectively. India has been purchasing some amount of crude oil from Russia and sunflower oil from Ukraine.

The agency thinks the monetary policy committee will continue with its accommodative stance through FY23 to support economic rebound. “Though there is a case for a 50bp increase in the policy rates in FY23, the RBI may still opt for accommodation, because it believes initiating a premature demand compression via a monetary policy action would be counterproductive, particularly when the recovery is fragile and there is an output gap (the difference between potential and actual output) in the economy,” it said.

The agency highlighted that inflated import bill, driven by purchases of gems & jewellery, oil and fertilisers, is projected to raise the country’s current account deficit to anywhere between 2.8% and 3.2% of GDP from 2.3% estimated earlier. A crude oil price increase of $5 per barrel will translate into a $6.6 billion increase in the CAD, it said.