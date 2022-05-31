scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Live

India Q4 GDP LIVE: Economy report card may show growth slowed in Q4; here’s what may have dragged in Jan-Mar

India Q4 2022 GDP Live: According to a Reuters poll of economists, India’s Q4 2022 GDP growth is forecast to have slowed down to 4%.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
: India Q4 GDP Live, Q4 2022 GDP growth
India Q4 GDP growth Live: Economists expect India's GDP growth in fourth quarter to have slowed down due to temporary halt in business activity amid spread of omicron variant. (representational image)
Go to Live Updates

India Q4 GDP Live Updates: Fourth quarter GDP data of fiscal year 2022, which is due today, may show that the economic growth decelerated in India, primarily due to the impact of the omicron variant as lockdowns and restrictions in some states curbed business activities. According to a Reuters poll of economists, India’s Q4 GDP growth is forecast to have slowed down to 4%, slowest pace in the year, in comparison GDP growth of 5.4% in Q3 in FY 2022. Going ahead, economists see elevated inflation to further hurt growth, while many experts and rating agencies have cut growth outlook for India. The World Bank sees India’s GDP growth to slow to 8% in FY 2023. NSO will release Q4 GDP readings at 5:30 pm Tuesday.

Live Updates
15:39 (IST) 31 May 2022
Economists see Q4 GDP to be about 4%: Reuters poll

Economists have forecast that India’s GDP growth for the January to March quarter is expected to be in the bracket of about 2.7% to 5.5%. According to a Reuters poll of 46 economists, India's GDP growth in fourth quarter is expected to be at the slowed pace in the year, and is estimated to be 4%.

15:34 (IST) 31 May 2022
Government to release Q4 GDP data at 5:30 pm

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release the Q4 2022 GDP readings at 5:30 pm Tuesday.

15:32 (IST) 31 May 2022
India’s Q4 GDP may have slowed due to omicron

India's Q4 GDP data, which is due to be released today, may show that the economic growth decelerated in India, primarily due to the impact of the omicron variant as lockdowns and restrictions in some states curbed business activities, experts say.

Read more