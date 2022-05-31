India Q4 GDP Live Updates: Fourth quarter GDP data of fiscal year 2022, which is due today, may show that the economic growth decelerated in India, primarily due to the impact of the omicron variant as lockdowns and restrictions in some states curbed business activities. According to a Reuters poll of economists, India’s Q4 GDP growth is forecast to have slowed down to 4%, slowest pace in the year, in comparison GDP growth of 5.4% in Q3 in FY 2022. Going ahead, economists see elevated inflation to further hurt growth, while many experts and rating agencies have cut growth outlook for India. The World Bank sees India’s GDP growth to slow to 8% in FY 2023. NSO will release Q4 GDP readings at 5:30 pm Tuesday.