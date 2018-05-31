What’s behind India’s unexpected, whopping 7.7% Q4 GDP growth

Everybody expected the fourth quarter of the financial year 2017-18 to shine but nobody anticipated the number to be a whopping 7.7%

India Q4 GDP growth: Everybody expected the fourth quarter of the financial year 2017-18 to shine but nobody anticipated the number to be a whopping 7.7%. Reuters poll of 55 economists predicted the economic growth in Q4 to be 7.3%, while ET Now poll estimated it to be 7.5%. In fact, the Q4 GDP number bulldozed even government’s forecast of 7.1%. So, what is behind the unexpected number that Indian economy has clocked in Q4?

A closer look at the number shows that India’s Gross Value Addition (GVA) increased from mere 6% to 7.6% year-on-year. The stellar growth can be attributed to the strong performance by manufacturing and construction sector. India’s manufacturing GVA growth in Q4 FY18 was an impressive 9.1% as compared to 6.1% in the same quarter last fiscal year and construction GVA growth was 11.5% vs -3.9% year-on-year. The financial and real estate sector also showed strong performance at 5% vs mere 1% year-on-year.

“It is heartening to see investments expand at 14.4%. This is likely to be on account of government investments as the private corporate sector is still deleveraging and faces capacity overhang,” Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist, CRISIL told FE Online.

Despite growing concern over oil prices, Hugo Erken of Rabobank International said that the domestic dynamics of India are "very strong" and "external volatility" won't derail the current economic recovery. He is known as one of the most accurate forecasters of India's GDP.

“Currently, the Indian economy is in a sweet spot, with most macro-prints on the upside, especially seen in terms of broad-based industry growth, improving sales data, and positive sentiment as evidenced through the purchasing managers’ index (PMI),” Anis Chakravarty, Lead Economist, Deloitte India told FE Online.

Despite a stellar performance in the fourth quarter, the full-year FY18 growth was slowest in Narendra Modi-era as the first two fiscals dragged down overall growth. Moreover, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) revised the Q1, Q2 and Q3 GDP data from 5.7% to 5.6%, 6.5% to 6.3%, and 7.2% to 7% respectively. The GDP growth in first two quarters was bogged down by the destocking of inventories ahead of the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and slow growth in drought and demonetisation-hit agriculture sector.