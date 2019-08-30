India Q1 GDP Data LIVE UPDATE: Economy under pressure, another tepid quarter on cards

  1. Home
By: |
Updated:Aug 30, 2019 4:17:39 pm

India Q1 GDP Data Announcement Today Live Updates: The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will release India’s economic growth figures for the April-June quarter of FY20 at around 5 pm on Friday.

Q1 GDP Data Live, Q1 GDP Numbers LiveThe RBI has projected India’s GDP growth for FY20 at 6.9 per cent, in the range of 5.8-6.6 per cent for the first half and 7.3-7.5 per cent for the second half of FY20.

India Q1 GDP Growth Data Live: The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will release India’s economic growth figures for the April-June quarter of FY20 at around 5 pm on Friday. The growth is expected to be in the range of 5.2 to 5.7 per cent, down from 5.8 per cent in the last quarter. A Reuters poll has projected the Q1FY20 GDP growth rate to be at 5.7 per cent on-year, the slowest pace in five years. The RBI has projected India’s GDP growth for FY20 at 6.9 per cent, in the range of 5.8-6.6 per cent for the first half and 7.3-7.5 per cent for the second half of FY20. Meanwhile, the economy is seeing a downturn for sometime now, as demand remains subdued. The government announced a slew of measures last week to boost demand in the economy.

Live Blog

Highlights

    16:17 (IST)30 Aug 2019
    India's GDP growth seeing moderation, says FICCI

    The country’s GDP growth has been moderating on account of both global and domestic factors and the prospects over immediate term don’t seem too bright, says the FICCI report.

    16:15 (IST)30 Aug 2019
    FICCI on sectoral growth

    The sectoral growth in agriculture, industry and services are projected at 2.2 per cent, 3.9 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively for the first quarter, going by the FICCI report.

    16:12 (IST)30 Aug 2019
    Govt is aware of demand driven slowdown, says Sanjeev Sanyal

    Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor said in an interview Wednesday that the government is aware of the demand-driven slowdown and corrective measures are being taken to revive the economy. The growth figures of the first quarter is expected to show some moderation but it doesn’t affect the government’s target of making India a $ 5 trillion economy, he added.

    16:10 (IST)30 Aug 2019
    Weak demand to pull down Q1GDP number

    “Industrial growth is expected to decelerate sharply to 5.0% in Q1 FY2020 from 9.8% in Q1 FY2019, driven by factors such as weakening domestic demand, a contraction in exports, muted investment activity during the elections and an unfavourable base effect,” said Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA.

    16:08 (IST)30 Aug 2019
    InRa on GDP expectations

    India Ratings and Research expects the Q1 GDP numbers to plunge to 5.7 per cent. The rating agency has even revised its annual growth estimate to 6.7 per cent from earlier 7.3 per cent.

    16:03 (IST)30 Aug 2019
    Nirmala Sitharaman meets PSU bank chiefs

    Meanwhile, taking the PSB merger agenda of the last government further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met chiefs of public sector lenders on Friday.

    Also read: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet PSU bank chiefs today; will govt announce more mergers?

    16:00 (IST)30 Aug 2019
    FICCI estimates growth at 6%

    Industry body FICCI  estimated the Q1 GDP growth at a mildly better 6 per cent, which is a little higher than the 5.8 per cent that India clocked in the preceding quarter.   

    15:59 (IST)30 Aug 2019
    GDP growth may be at 5.7%

    A Bloomberg poll, which surveyed 30 economists, also predicted GDP growth at 5.7 per cent for the June quarter.

    15:55 (IST)30 Aug 2019
    Q1 GDP data for 2019 to be announced today

    An evidently ongoing economic slowdown and the high base effect is likely to shadow India’s GDP growth figures for the fiscal first quarter April-June 2019, after the 8 per cent GDP growth rate in the same quarter previous year.

