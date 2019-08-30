India Q1 GDP Data LIVE UPDATE: Economy under pressure, another tepid quarter on cards

India Q1 GDP Growth Data Live: The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will release India’s economic growth figures for the April-June quarter of FY20 at around 5 pm on Friday. The growth is expected to be in the range of 5.2 to 5.7 per cent, down from 5.8 per cent in the last quarter. A Reuters poll has projected the Q1FY20 GDP growth rate to be at 5.7 per cent on-year, the slowest pace in five years. The RBI has projected India’s GDP growth for FY20 at 6.9 per cent, in the range of 5.8-6.6 per cent for the first half and 7.3-7.5 per cent for the second half of FY20. Meanwhile, the economy is seeing a downturn for sometime now, as demand remains subdued. The government announced a slew of measures last week to boost demand in the economy.
Highlights
The country’s GDP growth has been moderating on account of both global and domestic factors and the prospects over immediate term don’t seem too bright, says the FICCI report.
The sectoral growth in agriculture, industry and services are projected at 2.2 per cent, 3.9 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively for the first quarter, going by the FICCI report.
Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor said in an interview Wednesday that the government is aware of the demand-driven slowdown and corrective measures are being taken to revive the economy. The growth figures of the first quarter is expected to show some moderation but it doesn’t affect the government’s target of making India a $ 5 trillion economy, he added.
“Industrial growth is expected to decelerate sharply to 5.0% in Q1 FY2020 from 9.8% in Q1 FY2019, driven by factors such as weakening domestic demand, a contraction in exports, muted investment activity during the elections and an unfavourable base effect,” said Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA.
India Ratings and Research expects the Q1 GDP numbers to plunge to 5.7 per cent. The rating agency has even revised its annual growth estimate to 6.7 per cent from earlier 7.3 per cent.
Meanwhile, taking the PSB merger agenda of the last government further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met chiefs of public sector lenders on Friday.
Industry body FICCI estimated the Q1 GDP growth at a mildly better 6 per cent, which is a little higher than the 5.8 per cent that India clocked in the preceding quarter.
A Bloomberg poll, which surveyed 30 economists, also predicted GDP growth at 5.7 per cent for the June quarter.
An evidently ongoing economic slowdown and the high base effect is likely to shadow India’s GDP growth figures for the fiscal first quarter April-June 2019, after the 8 per cent GDP growth rate in the same quarter previous year.