India Q1 GDP Data LIVE UPDATE: Economy under pressure, another tepid quarter on cards

India Q1 GDP Growth Data Live: The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will release India’s economic growth figures for the April-June quarter of FY20 at around 5 pm on Friday. The growth is expected to be in the range of 5.2 to 5.7 per cent, down from 5.8 per cent in the last quarter. A Reuters poll has projected the Q1FY20 GDP growth rate to be at 5.7 per cent on-year, the slowest pace in five years. The RBI has projected India’s GDP growth for FY20 at 6.9 per cent, in the range of 5.8-6.6 per cent for the first half and 7.3-7.5 per cent for the second half of FY20. Meanwhile, the economy is seeing a downturn for sometime now, as demand remains subdued. The government announced a slew of measures last week to boost demand in the economy.