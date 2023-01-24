India proven correct in curbing stimuli: Vaishnav

Union Minister for Railways, Telecommunications and IT Ashwini Vaishnav on Monday said India’s four-pronged approach – economic management, digital economy, regulation of the digital economy and new technologies – could play a major role in addressing pressing global concerns. He said India’s strategy of “focussed consumption” – rather than large fiscal/monetary stimulus – paid rich dividends, during the pandemic when economies came to a grinding halt.

Fiscal largesse combined with large monetary stimuli led to unprecedentedly high levels of inflation globally, the minister noted.

Large parts of fiscal space in India was dedicated towards vulnerable sections of the society and investments. This brought a situation of robust 7% growth and moderate inflation, Vaishnav said.

Also Read Concessional 22% corporate tax rate still not popular

Listing out the steps taken by India towards achieving digitalization, the IT Minister said, “We had a great advantage of robust, vibrant software industry. Our prime minister took an approach asking whether we can build a digital ecosystem without monopoly of one company, a system which is Inclusive and one that can create robust opportunities for multiple stakeholders. The approach was adopting a public private partnership to create platforms and let everyone else join the platform and bring solutions,” he elaborated.

Vaishnav said public funds had been used to create a payments platform and everyone was invited to join – including banks, insurance companies, e-commerce, startups and 1.2 billion people. The result of this has been that as on December 2022, on an annualized basis, the digital payment transactions in India stood at $1.5 trillion.

Stating that the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 had, by and large, been welcomed by all stakeholders, the IT minister expressed hope that the government would be able to address regulation of data effectively.

In his address, Amitabh Kant, Sherpa G 20 echoed similar sentiments when he underlined the “major need to go digital, to achieve digital transformation to accelerate growth and progress.”He also put up a strong case for major climate action and go green, “before we all face extinction”. He also stressed the importantance of making global value chains more inclusive and resilient. “This requires decoupling and demonopolizing,” the former CEO of Niti Aayog said adding that it was critical to draw lessons from previous G20.

Also Read Malaysia new destination for India’s egg exports

In his welcome address, N Chandrasekheran, Chirman of Tata Sons and Chairman B20 India has a unique opportunity and important role to play. “”RAISE- Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable businesses – is the overarching theme whih B20 has identified to accelerate the push towards sustainability ,” he said..

“B20 India will be focussed on how to bring equality and reduce inequality using digital transformation. India’s tremendous track record of IT industry, along with the deployment of digital programs for developmental and public services delivery has a unique role to play towards achieving this,” Chandrasekaran said.