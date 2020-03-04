India probes alleged increase in subsidised import of soda ash from Turkey

Countervailing duty is a country specific duty imposed to safeguard domestic industry against unfair trade subsidies provided by the local governments of the exporting nations.

India has initiated a probe into an alleged increase in subsidised imports of soda ash, used in making detergents and soaps, from Turkey following complaints by domestic players. DCW Ltd, RSPL Ltd and GHCL Ltd have filed an application before the commerce ministry’s investigating arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) on behalf of the domestic industry for investigation of countervailing duty concerning imports of soda ash originating in or exported from Turkey.

These applicants have alleged that material injury to the domestic industry is being caused due to subsidised imports from Turkey and they have requested for imposition of countervailing duty on such imports.

The DGTR in a notification has stated that on the basis of evidence submitted by the applicants, “the authority hereby initiates an investigation”. In the probe, the directorate will determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged subsidisation and to recommend the amount of countervailing or anti-subsidy duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry.

The period of investigation is April-December 2019. It would also cover the data of 2016-19.

Countervailing duty is a country specific duty imposed to safeguard domestic industry against unfair trade subsidies provided by the local governments of the exporting nations.

India has already imposed countervailing duty as well as anti-dumping duties on various kinds of products from different countries to protect domestic players, which are facing problems.