India post delivers hundreds of crores of rupees to doorsteps in far-flung areas; lauds this facility

The AePS facility of India Post Payment Bank enables a withdrawal of money from accounts standing in any scheduled banks at the doorstep.

The department of India post is mostly known for delivering letters and parcels but amid lockdown, it has held the baton to deliver cash and essential items in the far-flung areas of the country. During the lockdown period till 20 April 2020, India Post delivered Rs 300 crores in 15 lakh transactions to the doorsteps using Aadhar enabled Payment System (AePS), said a statement by the Ministry of Communications. Adding to it, transactions of Rs 28,000 crores in nearly 1.8 crore post office saving bank transactions and around 52 lakhs Direct Benefit Transfer payments valued at Rs 480 crores have also been made during the lockdown period, giving big support to the divyangjan and pensioners, apart from people living in rural areas.

The AePS facility of India Post Payment Bank enables a withdrawal of money from accounts standing in any scheduled banks at the doorstep. MoS, Ministry of Communications, Sanjay Dhotre underlined that the AePS should be widely popularised by the Postal Department and that divisional heads of postal divisions may coordinate with district collectors and state administrations for doorstep delivery of cash.

Also Read: States should avail 0.5% fiscal deficit deviation through FRBM Act: Finance Commission chairman NK Singh

Due to a strict restriction on passenger airlines, railways and state roadways, the Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad had encouraged the India post to think out of the box in the crisis period. Consequently, the department came up with an idea of starting a road network with the existing fleet of departmental vehicles.

To fulfill this aim, a National Road Transport Network has been designed with 22 long routes of over 500 km interspersed, touching over 75 cities across the country. This initiative is likely to ensure that there is a seamless movement of essential items within the country as the Department of Posts will be able to deliver parcels carrying essential items anywhere in the country. India Post has already been supplying essential items such as medicines, Covid- 19 testing kits, masks, sanitizers, PPEs, medical equipment including ventilators and defibrillators to all corners of the country.