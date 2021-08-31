  • MORE MARKET STATS

India poised for stronger growth on structural reforms, govt capex push, says CEA KV Subramanian 

August 31, 2021 8:06 PM

India's economic growth surged to 20.1 per cent in the April-June quarter of this fiscal, helped by a low base in the year-ago period, amid a devastating second wave of the COVID-19.

Briefing media on the growth number, Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian said the GDP data for the first quarter reaffirms the government's prediction of an imminent V-shaped recovery made last year.

India’s macroeconomic fundamentals are much stronger, and the country is all set for robust growth on the back of structural reforms, the government’s capex push and rapid vaccination, Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian said on Tuesday.

Briefing media on the growth number, he said the GDP data for the first quarter reaffirms the government’s prediction of an imminent V-shaped recovery made last year.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 24.4 per cent in the corresponding April-June quarter of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday.

On the inflation, he said it has witnessed a moderation in July compared to the previous month.

“Our expectation is that the inflation in the next few months should be within that range, between 5-6 per cent, but less than 6 per cent” despite hardening global commodity prices, he said.

economic growthGDPGDP growthIndian Economy
1Retail inflation for industrial workers eases marginally to 5.27% in July
2Need to conclude loan guarantee scheme for medical infra in non-metros in time: Nirmala Sitharaman
3RBI to conduct fine-tuning operations to manage unanticipated liquidity flows: Shaktikanta Das