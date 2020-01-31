India playing effective role globally in clean energy: President Ram Nath Kovind

He said the government has enhanced the target for producing renewable energy to 450 gigawatt, keeping environment conservation in mind. (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said India is playing an effective role globally in the field of clean energy and due to the efforts of the Centre, the country is moving towards a gas-based economy. Addressing a joint session of Parliament, Kovind said city gas distribution is now being extended to 407 districts of the country. “Due to the efforts of the government, LPG coverage in the country has increased from 55 per cent to about 97 per cent. Now we are moving towards a gas-based economy,” he said.

He said the government has enhanced the target for producing renewable energy to 450 gigawatt, keeping environment conservation in mind. “Under the Pradhan Mantri-Kusum Yojana, it has been targeted to provide more than 17 lakh solar pumps to farmers across the country. Similarly, under the second phase of the solar roof top programme, the target is to generate 38 gigawatt of electricity,” the President said.

He also hailed the collective efforts of people for making it possible to expand India’s tree cover and forest cover by 13,000 square km and expressed satisfaction over the increase in the country’s tiger population. “The efforts of the countrymen have made it possible to expand India’s tree and forest cover by 13,000 square kilometers during the last four years. Similarly, the number of tigers has increased to 2,967 in July 2019 from 2,226 in 2014, which is a matter of satisfaction,” he said.

Kovind said the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) will be implemented to tackle air pollution. “To address the issue of air and water pollution, the government will be implementing the NCAP in 102 cities of the country,” the President said.

“I am glad that the positive impact of the Namami Gange Mission launched by the government has now started becoming visible. Under this mission, projects worth Rs 7,000 crore have been completed and those worth over Rs 21,000 crore are in progress,” he said.