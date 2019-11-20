India offers huge business opportunities for Central, Eastern European companies, says Piyush Goyal

Goyal was addressing the India-Europe 29 Business Forum, organised by industry body CII.

India, with its 1.3 billion population, offers huge business opportunities for the companies of Central and Eastern European countries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. He further said both India and Europe also offer an opportunity to help kick-start economic growth in the world. “We have lots of opportunities together and I hope we can look for a greater engagement. We have both comparative and competitive advantages,” he said here.

Goyal was addressing the India-Europe 29 Business Forum, organised by industry body CII. Seeking investments, the minister said India provides several incentives including low tax rates for investors. “We offer incentives, we have cut down tax rates. We have 1.3 billion people market who are aspiring for a better quality of life,” Goyal said. Indian and Central and Eastern European companies can enhance cooperation in areas like artificial intelligence, renewable energy and new age manufacturing.

Speaking at the function, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demography Policy, Bulgaria, Mariyana Nikolova too sought investments from India. She said that her country provides stable and predictable policy regime and a host of incentives for investors. Ministry of External Affairs secretary T S Tirumurti said Central and Eastern European countries can be benefitted from the opportunities that India offer in different sectors.