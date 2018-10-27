India needs to push its people to adopt disruptive ways of doing business, says DST secretary Ashutosh Sharma (Representative Image)

Conventional ways of doing incremental business will no longer suffice, Department of Science and Technology secretary Ashutosh Sharma said on Friday, stressing India needs to push its people to adopt disruptive ways of doing work. Sharma also emphasised on the need for leveraging technologies to create new jobs in the economy.

Addressing the summit, German ambassador Martin Ney said digitalisation and manufacturing means modelling products with software rather than hardware, manufacturing more variants on the same assembly line, embracing new business models and creation jobs that were unheard of earlier.

Vandana Kumar, the joint Secretary, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), mentioned industry must become cognizant of ongoing mega trends which are in the form of new technologies, business models and threats. These trends, she said, are shaping the manufacturing around the world. She further added that technology will be an integral part of the new industrial policy that DIPP is working on.

Talking about initiatives taken by NITI Aayog, its advisor Anna Roy proposed for a sector wise approach for smart manufacturing and mentioned that the Government of India is looking to develop plug and play infrastructure where companies could benefit from already established facilities, testing labs and access to new technologies.