India Mexico inaugurate a business chamber to encourage more trade and investments

By: |
Published: May 16, 2019 6:42:46 PM

The total trade in the last 10 years has increased 240 percent out of which 75 percent came in the last 3 years since 2015. As has been reported by Financial Express Online it has gone up to $ 6.4 billion in 2016 to $ 10.16 billion in 2018.

India, Mexico, inaugurate, business chamber, trade, investmentsIndia Mexico inaugurate a business chamber to encourage more trade and investments (Reuters)

With bilateral India-Mexico trade crossing $ 10.15 billion in 2018, India-Mexico Business Chamber (IMBC) has been inaugurated with the basic objective to strengthen the growing India Mexico economic and commercial linkages.

Terming it a positive development, speaking to Financial Express Online, Muktesh K Pardeshi, ambassador of India in Mexico said “With more than 180 Indian companies present in Mexico, the need for a bilateral form was felt acutely and to also facilitate a better understanding of business potential on both sides.”

According to him “while India is the 9th biggest trade partner of Mexico, it has invested over $ 3 billion in Mexico and our companies provide employment to over 30,000 Mexicans.”

The total trade in the last 10 years has increased 240 percent out of which 75 percent came in the last 3 years since 2015. As has been reported by Financial Express Online it has gone up to $ 6.4 billion in 2016 to $ 10.16 billion in 2018.

According to the data from the Mexican Ministry of Economy, a decade ago India did not find a spot even amongst the top 20 trading partners of Mexico but in 2018 it is on the ninth spot as the most important global trading partner. Indian exports registered a 4.2% growth from $ 5.02 billion to $ 5.231 billion in 2018.

“Our total imports registered 47% growth while only the non-oil imports registered 65% growth from Mexico. Exports growth has suffered primarily because of the suspension on dry chillies import by Mexico since May, 2017, a market of at least $ 50 million for India,” said the Indian envoy.

The Commercial Wing of the Indian embassy in Mexico had been planning the revival of the Chamber which had been dormant since 2012. After several rounds of meetings between 27 Indian and Mexican companies in the last six months, Inder Pal Singh, CEO, Tynor Comercializadora SA de SV was unanimously chosen as the president IMBC.

Also, crude oil is the most important commodity in the trade basket accounting for $3.2 billion in 2018.

According to Dr Garciela Marquez Colin, Minister of Energy, Mexico, “For its part, Mexico has surpassed Brazil as the first destination for exports from India to Latin America. The remarkable performance of bilateral trade and its consequent exponential growth are examples of the possibilities of collaboration between these two emerging economies.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India Mexico inaugurate a business chamber to encourage more trade and investments
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition