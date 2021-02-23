  • MORE MARKET STATS

India, Mauritius ink free trade pact

By: |
February 23, 2021 5:42 PM

According to a commerce ministry statement, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan and Ambassador Haymandoyal Dillum, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Government of Mauritius, signed the India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) in Port Louis on Monday.

It was signed in the presence of Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth, and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, it added.

India and Mauritius have signed a free trade agreement, under which over 300 domestic goods from agriculture, textiles, electronics and other sectors will get market access at concessional customs duties in the African nation, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to a commerce ministry statement, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan and Ambassador Haymandoyal Dillum, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Government of Mauritius, signed the India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) in Port Louis on Monday.

Related News

It was signed in the presence of Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth, and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, it added.

CECPA is the first trade agreement signed by India with a country in Africa, the ministry said. “The agreement will come into force at an early date,” it added.

The Union Cabinet on February 17 had approved signing of this pact. Mauritius will benefit from preferential market access into India for its 615 products, including frozen fish, speciality sugar, biscuits, fresh fruits, juices, mineral water, beer, alcoholic drinks, soaps, bags, medical and surgical equipment, and apparel.

In a free trade agreement, two trading partners cut or eliminate customs duties on a host of products besides liberalising norms to promote services trade.

The bilateral trade between the countries dipped to USD 690 million in 2019-20 from USD 1.2 billion in 2018-19. While India’s exports in 2019-20 aggregated to USD 662 million, the imports stood at USD 27.89 million.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India Mauritius ink free trade pact
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1FDI in Pak down by 27 per cent in first seven months; investment from China dwindles, says report
2Govt starts probe to review continuation of anti-dumping duty on some steel items from China
3Organisations in India projecting 7.7 per cent salary increase in 2021: Survey