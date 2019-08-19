India looks to rope in China, emerging markets to push Paris climate deal, seeks $100 bn from rich nations

India, China, Brazil, and South Africa could play an important role in making the Paris agreement universally accepted in its true letter and spirit.

India has urged China, Brazil, and South Africa to stand united to achieve wider acceptance for the Paris agreement, as it looks to take a lead role in the global action against climate change. “Brazil, South Africa, India, and China put together has one-third of the world’s geographical area and nearly 40% of the global population and when we unitedly speak in one voice, it shows our determination,” said Prakash Javadekar in the 28th Ministerial meeting on climate change in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He further added that the BASIC nations — India, China, Brazil, and South Africa could play an important role in making the Paris agreement universally accepted in its true letter and spirit, according to a statement by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The meeting, chaired by Ricardo Salles, Minister of the Environment of Brazil, was held as the run-up to the United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of Parties (COP-25) meet to be held by the year-end. Committing to the Paris agreement, India had strongly made seven points in COP-24 meet, citing the agreement as non-negotiable.

The Paris agreement aims to determine, plan and regularly report on the contribution of the participating countries towards mitigating global warming. The minister took the lead among developing nations and added that the world must seriously take note of the issues that are being highlighted by the BASIC nations as they are relevant today. The BASIC nations will be united and will speak in one voice, he later assured.

Mitigation, adaptation, and support to developing countries are still the roadblocks, the participating ministers highlighted. They pointed out that the implementation gap should be removed in the post-2020 period, which is acting as a burden on the developing countries now. The ministers have urged the developed countries to undertake ambitious actions to reduce emissions and to fulfill their financial commitments.

The developed nations had committed to mobilise $100 bn every year by 2020 for developing countries in a transparent manner and on a grant basis. The participating countries underlined that concern regarding insufficiency and inadequacy of the support provided by the developed countries. The ministers have also urged the developed countries to provide funding for loss and damage due to climate change in developing countries.

In a joint declaration in G20 meeting last year in Buenos Aires, world leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fight climate change by upholding the Paris agreement. However, US President Donald Trump stood on his decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement.