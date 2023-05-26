scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

India keeps forecast for normal monsoon, easing inflation fears

The monsoon is inextricably linked to India’s economy. It waters half of the country’s farmlands, and has the power to determine prices of food staples and the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of farmers.

Written by Bloomberg
El Nino, monsoon, inflation, economy, livelihoods, farmlands, Skymet
India maintained its forecast for a normal monsoon this year, tempering concerns about weather risks to inflation.

India maintained its forecast for a normal monsoon this year, tempering concerns about weather risks to inflation. Rainfall during the June-September season may reach 96% of a long-term average, according to the India Meteorological Department. This matches with a previous forecast in April. 

The monsoon is inextricably linked to India’s economy. It waters half of the country’s farmlands, and has the power to determine prices of food staples and the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of farmers. While inflation has slowed to an 18-month low, analysts have been concerned that adverse weather could drive up risks again. 

Also Read

India defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of the long-term average. The forecast has a margin of error of 4%. Private forecaster Skymet has predicted a below-normal monsoon, saying rains may reach only 94% of average levels.

Also Read
More Stories on
El Nino
inflation

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 13:19 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market