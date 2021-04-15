  • MORE MARKET STATS

India Inc’s outward FDI halves to $1.93 bn in March

By: |
April 15, 2021 5:03 PM

Of the total investment committed by the Indian investors in their foreign joint ventures/wholly owned subsidiaries in March this year, USD 1.15 billion was in the form of issuance of guarantees.

In the preceding month (February 2021), the OFDI stood nearly the same at USD 1.95 billion.In the preceding month (February 2021), the OFDI stood nearly the same at USD 1.95 billion.

India Inc’s outward foreign direct investment in March 2021 nearly halved to USD 1.93 billion (around Rs 14,495 crore), according to the RBI data.

Domestic firms had invested USD 3.86 billion as outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) in the year-ago month of March 2020.

Related News

In the preceding month (February 2021), the OFDI stood nearly the same at USD 1.95 billion.

Of the total investment committed by the Indian investors in their foreign joint ventures/wholly owned subsidiaries in March this year, USD 1.15 billion was in the form of issuance of guarantees.

Rest of USD 413.25 million was in the form of loan and USD 363.54 million was through equity capital, the data showed.

The major investors were telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd USD 750 million in a wholly owned unit in Mauritius; pharma firm Lupin Ltd USD 250 million in a JV in the US, SRF Ltd USD 83.83 million in a wholly owned subsidiary (WoS) in the Netherlands.

Mahindra & Mahindra invested USD 84.52 million in WoS in Mauritius and The Indian Hotels Co Ltd USD 59.59 million in its wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands.

The RBI said the data is provisional and subject to change based on the online reporting by the authorised dealer (AD) banks.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India Inc’s outward FDI halves to $1.93 bn in March
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1WPI inflation spikes to over 8-year high of 7.39% in March
2Non-food credit growth slips below 6%
3Green hydrogen auctions, purchase obligations in the offing