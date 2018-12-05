India Inc says RBI’s policy stance on expected lines, seeks steps to improve credit flow

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 6:28 PM

India Inc Wednesday said the RBI's decision to maintain status quo in its monetary policy was on expected lines in view of headwinds and sought more measures by the central bank to improve the credit flow to the economy.

Monetary policy review meeting updatesIndustry body Assocham said the RBI’s decision to keep the key policy rate unchanged is on expected lines in the backdrop of rupee appreciation, softening of oil prices and benign food inflation.

India Inc Wednesday said the RBI’s decision to maintain status quo in its monetary policy was on expected lines in view of headwinds and sought more measures by the central bank to improve the credit flow to the economy. “There is an urgent need to improve the credit flow to the real economy. GDP growth is already showing signs of slowing down. With crude oil prices down, we need to take further measures for the revival of animal spirits in the economy and give more momentum to it,” Ficci President Rashesh Shah said.

Industry body Assocham said the RBI’s decision to keep the key policy rate unchanged is on expected lines in the backdrop of rupee appreciation, softening of oil prices and benign food inflation. The Reserve Bank expectedly kept interest rates unchanged but held out a promise to cut them if the upside risks to the inflation do not materialise. It also coaxed banks to lend more in order to support the slowing economy.

With all the six member of the monetary policy committee (MPC) voting for a hold on rates, the RBI kept benchmark repurchase (repo) rate at 6.5 per cent. EEPC India Chairman Ravi Sehgal said that while the RBI amply details risks in the global trade scenario and slowdown outlook in the US and EU, the two top markets for Indian exports, its credit policy review provides no relief to exporters who are faced with increased headwinds.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India Inc says RBI’s policy stance on expected lines, seeks steps to improve credit flow
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition