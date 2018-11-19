India Inc lauds PM Narendra Modi’s efforts to improve ease of doing business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set an ambitious target of India breaking into top 50 nations on the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking

India Inc Monday complimented reforms undertaken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to improve business environment. The country’s rise to the 77th spot in World Bank’s ‘Doing Business’ Report was an outcome of the ‘relentless and untiring’ efforts made by the prime minister, the industry noted.

In his opening remarks at a meeting called on ease of doing business ranking with the Indian industry, the Prime Minister set an ambitious target of India breaking into top 50 nations on the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking and said efforts are on to nearly double the size of country’s economy to USD 5 trillion.

Top industrialists including Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Vedanta Resources Executive Chairman Anil Agarwal, CII President Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak, Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Assocham President B K Goenka, among others, attended the meeting, sources said.

“PM Modi’s progressive reforms have helped India move up the ‘ease of doing business’ index. Some more push in the natural resources sector & encouraging domestic exploration & production will help India break into top 30, bringing more investment, growth & prosperity,” Agarwal said in a tweet. “When he (PM) outlined the target of India’s ranking at 50 in the World Bank Doing Business report, we wondered how could we make it possible.

“In the last four years, under his (PM’s) relentless, untiring and proactive leadership and guidance, continuous monitoring, the endeavour has proceeded with the greatest energy and vigour,” Mittal said.

“I think everybody was confident that many of these things (reforms) will go very positively in improving the rank of India in the World Bank ranking of ease of doing business.

“Another significant discussion was about bringing states and districts on board and make sure that these rankings are held not only at the state level but also at the district level,” Assocham Secretary General Uday Kumar Verma said. PTI RSN MR MR 11192132