India GDP LIVE: Q4FY21 Economic report card out today evening; GDP growth likely to be up to 3.5%

India GDP growth LIVE: The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will today reveal how the Indian economy performed during the January-March quarter and release the provisional GDP figure for the financial year 2020-21. Economists believe India’s economy accelerated in the January-March period despite the resurgence of the covid-19 pandemic. Leading economists have pegged GDP growth to be in the 1.3-3.5% range. Meanwhile, for the full year 2020-21, a contraction in economic growth is forecasted. Severe lockdowns and curbs on the smooth movement of goods and services earlier last year took a toll on the economy, forcing India to witness a short-lived technical recession. In the previous quarter, India’s GDP swung back into the positive territory, growing 0.4%.