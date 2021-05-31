India GDP LIVE: Q4FY21 Economic report card out today evening; GDP growth likely to be up to 3.5%

India GDP growth LIVE: The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will today reveal how the Indian economy performed during the January-March quarter and release the provisional GDP figure for the financial year 2020-21. Economists believe India’s economy accelerated in the January-March period despite the resurgence of the covid-19 pandemic. Leading economists have pegged GDP growth to be in the 1.3-3.5% range. Meanwhile, for the full year 2020-21, a contraction in economic growth is forecasted. Severe lockdowns and curbs on the smooth movement of goods and services earlier last year took a toll on the economy, forcing India to witness a short-lived technical recession. In the previous quarter, India’s GDP swung back into the positive territory, growing 0.4%.
Corporate India’s business confidence sharply deteriorated due to the devastating second COVID-19 wave, with nearly three-fourths of the participants reporting weak demand conditions, according to a leading industry group’s latest survey. The steep drop from a decade high reading in the previous round follows a record surge in infections in April and May, which has seen many states reintroduce limited lockdowns and multiple brokerages cutting economic growth expectations.
SBI's Chief Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh said that corporate results have reinforced the fact that Q4 growth would be much better than Q3 growth. “The corporate GVA of 625 companies has expanded by 62.04% in Q4 as compared to 12.98% growth in Q3 (of 4164 companies ),” he highlighted.
India’s economic growth is likely to have continued expanding in the fiscal fourth quarter of the last year 2020-21, with economists predicting a 1.3-3.5% on-year GDP growth in January-March. However, economists continue to expect a contraction for the full financial year 2020-21, owing to the severe lockdown seen in the initial quarters. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will later today reveal how the Indian economy performed during the January-March quarter and the pandemic-struck full financial year. India’s GDP grew 0.4% in the October-December quarter of FY 2020-21.
