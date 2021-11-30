India GDP Live: India’s economic report card to be out today; economists predict growth to be in 7-9% range

India GDP LIVE: India will announce its July-September quarter GDP numbers later today. Economists at various banks, rating and research agencies estimate that the Indian economy will post strong GDP numbers, helped by a low base and a gradual reopening of contact-intensive services. Estimates have pinned the GDP growth rate to be in the 7% to 9% range. During the previous quarter, India’s economy had grown 20.1% helped by a low base, however, GDP at constant prices (2011-12) in the first quarter stood at Rs 32.38 lakh crore, lower than the Rs 35.66 lakh crore seen in the first quarter of 2019-20. In the second quarter of last financial year India’s economy had contracted 7.4%.
Highlights
The Q2 FY22 GDP print to be released on 30th November is likely to register a growth of 7.8% y-o-y. On a Gross Value Added (GVA) basis, we expect growth of 7.3% y-o-y. The gap between GDP and GVA is likely to be driven by higher tax revenue collection and lower subsidy pay-outs in this quarter.
~ HDFC Bank
We forecast India’s economy expanded 9.6% y/y in Q3 21 (July-September, or Q2 of fiscal year 2021-22), aided by low base and a gradual reopening of contact-intensive services. Our slightly adjusted forecast (previous: 9.9%) indicates that the economy is still on track to grow in double digits for FY 21-22 at around FY2021-22 (10%), along with rapid growth in nominal activity given higher inflation as well.
~ Rahul Bajoria, Barclay's Bank