India GDP Live: India’s economic report card to be out today; economists predict growth to be in 7-9% range

In the second quarter of last financial year India’s economy had contracted 7.4%. (Image: PTI)

India GDP LIVE: India will announce its July-September quarter GDP numbers later today. Economists at various banks, rating and research agencies estimate that the Indian economy will post strong GDP numbers, helped by a low base and a gradual reopening of contact-intensive services. Estimates have pinned the GDP growth rate to be in the 7% to 9% range. During the previous quarter, India’s economy had grown 20.1% helped by a low base, however, GDP at constant prices (2011-12) in the first quarter stood at Rs 32.38 lakh crore, lower than the Rs 35.66 lakh crore seen in the first quarter of 2019-20. In the second quarter of last financial year India’s economy had contracted 7.4%.