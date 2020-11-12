India GDP fall to be less than expected earlier; Moody’s scales down 2020 contraction forecast

Moody’s Investor Service trimmed the estimate by which the economy is likely to contract

Moody’s today said it has raised its GDP forecast for India, prompting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present it as a testament to India’s economic recovery. Moody’s Investor Service trimmed the estimate by which the economy is likely to contract. Moody’s said that it sees India’s GDP contracting 8.9% this year against the 9.6% contraction it had predicted earlier. For 2021, Moody’s expects India’s GDP to grow at 8.6% against the 8.1% that was earlier expected. The 8.6% growth in 2021, will make India the fastest growing emerging economy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took note of the same and highlighted it in her press briefing today.