  • MORE MARKET STATS

India GDP fall to be less than expected earlier; Moody’s scales down 2020 contraction forecast

By: |
November 12, 2020 1:35 PM

Moody's today said it has raised its GDP forecast for India, prompting  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present it as a testament to India’s economic recovery.

Though the government expects the fresh round of stimulus to add around 0.5% of GDP, it will be a small boost compared with a likely 11.5% contraction in real GDP in FY21, Moody’s said.Moody’s Investor Service trimmed the estimate by which the economy is likely to contract

Moody’s today said it has raised its GDP forecast for India, prompting  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present it as a testament to India’s economic recovery. Moody’s Investor Service trimmed the estimate by which the economy is likely to contract. Moody’s said that it sees India’s GDP contracting 8.9% this year against the 9.6% contraction it had predicted earlier. For 2021, Moody’s expects India’s GDP to grow at 8.6% against the 8.1% that was earlier expected. The 8.6% growth in 2021, will make India the fastest growing emerging economy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took note of the same and highlighted it in her press briefing today.

Related News

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India GDP fall to be less than expected earlier Moody’s scales down 2020 contraction forecast
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: India gets another stimulus package as Diwali gift; Rozgaar Yojana, others on cards
2Covid-19: Economic impact in Latin America and Caribbean
3Policy shift: Big incentives for big firms, to boost exports primarily