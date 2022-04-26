India-EU FTA talks to be a long-drawn process

India and the EU will return to the negotiating table to start serious talks for a free trade agreement (FTA) in June after a gap of nine years. However, despite firm commitments by both the sides, the talks are going to be a “long-drawn process”, sources told FE, thanks to sticky market access issues, on top of the complexity of negotiating with bloc whose 27 members may not necessarily have common ambitions in several aspects of trade.

After 16 rounds of talks between 2007 and 2013, formal negotiations for the FTA were stuck over stark differences, as the EU insisted that India scrap or slash hefty import duties on sensitive products such as automobiles, alcoholic beverages and dairy products. India’s demand included greater access to the EU market for its skilled professionals. Both the parties were reluctant to accede to what the other wanted.

The EU wants India to open up its legal and accountancy services. However, both the Bar Council of India and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India have strongly opposed the move, as they fear “unfair foreign competition”. The domestic firms should first be allowed to fully proposer and realise their potential growth, they argue.

New Delhi also has reservations over the EU’s demand to cut the basic customs duty on automobiles, which are usually taxed at 60-75%. Some auto sector experts argue that it was the high import duty that forced major foreign car makers, from Hyundai to Honda, to set up units here. If the regime were to be reversed now, there wouldn’t be much incentives for them to do substantial value addition here, they argue.

The EU also wants substantial tariff reduction in wines, imports of which are taxed at 150%. Here, if the recent deal with Australia is any indication, New Delhi may be amenable to soften its stance by allowing imports of wine, beyond a threshold, at concessional duties if it gets credible counter offers in areas of its interest.

Brussels also wants India to bolster its intellectual property rights regime. A point of friction has been that extant Indian laws do not allow evergreening of patents, especially in products that have witnessed only minimal alteration. New Delhi feels if it accepts the EU’s demand, local drug prices could shoot up, as the domestic pharmaceutical industry would not be able to sell generic drugs at cheap rates. On top of this, the government has imposed price caps on several drugs and medical equipment, something the EU may frown upon.

The EU, including the UK, was India’s largest destination (as a bloc) in FY20, with a 17% share in the country’s overall exports. Without the UK, the EU accounted for about 15% (or $57 billion) of India’s exports until February last fiscal.

Experts, too, suggest that both the sides need to work on less controversial issues first; the more difficult ones can be taken up later, as any deal there will take time to materialise.

Arpita Mukherjee, professor at ICRIER, believes any deadlock can be addressed through creative solutions. Dairy, however, is a complex issue since both the EU and India are already large producers, she said. Automobiles present an altogether different challenge, as India’s existing FTA partners, such as Japan and South Korea, are already large producers, and they may seek a level-playing field if New Delhi extends greater market access to the EU.

According to Pralok Gupta, associate professor (services and investment) at the Centre for WTO Studies, said India’s demand for freer movement of skilled professionals (under Mode 4 of services) may face stiff resistance during negotiations; instead, Mode 3 is easier to access. According to the WTO, Mode 3 occurs when a service provider of one of its members offers a service through some form of commercial presence in the territory of another member. Gupta said getting physical presence (under Mode 3) can ultimately simplify India’s goal of getting access to other modes of services.