  • MORE MARKET STATS

India, EU express hope to forge host of bilateral cooperation arrangements

By: |
February 19, 2021 9:26 PM

During the 11th India-EU Macroeconomic dialogue held virtually, the EU informed about the economic challenges and outlook of their economy due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and their recovery plan.

India, EUAt a bilateral meeting with the EU, India shared structural reforms priorities of the country

India and the European Union (EU) on Friday expressed hope to forge a host of bilateral cooperation arrangements with a view to boost bilateral trade.

At a bilateral meeting with the EU, India shared structural reforms priorities of the country and various steps taken to revive economy hit by COVID-19 crisis.

Related News

During the 11th India-EU Macroeconomic dialogue held virtually, the EU informed about the economic challenges and outlook of their economy due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and their recovery plan.

“The dialogue concluded with the hope that both sides would be able to build stronger and deeper relations by entering into various bilateral cooperation arrangements which are of mutual interest to both sides,” an official statement said.

Both sides have been negotiating on the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) for many years but still not reached a consensus. The European Union is seeking greater market access for its automobiles, wines and spirits, and have raised concerns over high duties by India.

The Indian side, led by Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj, shared fiscal policy response and medium-term fiscal strategy including financial/structural reforms priorities.

“India shared its policy response to COVID-19 crisis and steps taken to revive the economy from COVID-19 impact including well calibrated stimulus packages announced by the Government of India as also the vaccination-related efforts,” an official statement said.

The delegation from the EU was led by Maarten Verwey, director general (economic and financial affairs) of European Commission, who informed about the economic challenges and outlook of their economy due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery plan.

“India-EU relationship has evolved into a multifaceted partnership. Today, it covers all dimensions, political, economic, security, trade and investment, environment, research and innovation,” it said.

The 27-member EU is one of our largest trading partners, one of the largest investors in India and an important source for technology, innovation and best practices.

The dialogue also covered sharing of their experiences to enable both sides on various aspects such as collaboration in the G20 on finance track matters, including through G20 Framework Working Group deliverables, and international taxation of digital economy, it said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India EU express hope to forge host of bilateral cooperation arrangements
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1New public sector enterprises policy envisages at most 4 PSUs in strategic sectors: DPE Secy
2Forex reserves down by USD 249 mn to USD 583.697 bn
3Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases in January