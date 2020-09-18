India engaging with ASEAN to review FTA: Piyush Goyal

In a free trade agreement, two trading partners either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on maximum number of goods traded between them.
Free trade agreements (FTAs) essentially involve mutual concessions between the parties.
India is engaging with the 10-member ASEAN to review the free trade agreement, Parliament was informed on Friday.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in the India-ASEAN Economic Ministers Consultations held on August 29, both sides instructed the senior officials to engage to determine the scope of the review.